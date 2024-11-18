 Skip to content
Racism in B.C. schools prompts anti-racism workshop for educators: study

The workshop aims to help teachers create a more inclusive classroom environment 
Greater Victoria News Staff
A new study by the Coastal Research, Education, and Advocacy Network (CREAN) shed light on high school students' experiences with racism in British Columbia's education system. (File photo)

A new study by the Coastal Research, Education, and Advocacy Network (CREAN) shed light on high school students' experiences with racism in British Columbia's education system, revealing its impact on students' academic and emotional well-being.

The study reported that 29 per cent of students said racist remarks "moderately" affected their sense of belonging at school. Additionally, 44 per cent of students avoided spaces like cafeterias and lunchrooms due to discomfort or safety concerns, with other areas like bathrooms, locker rooms, and school buses also frequently being avoided, suggesting that these environments contributed to feelings of exclusion.

The findings underscored a need for better support for racialized students including culturally safe anti-racism training for both students and teachers, concluded the study.

In response, CREAN Society is offering a free Anti-Racism Workshop for educators. The workshop aims to help teachers create a more inclusive classroom environment and provide them with practical anti-racism resources. 

Open to all educators, the session will be held over Zoom on Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. To attend the workshop visit shorturl.at/g5w2t

