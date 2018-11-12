Racist slur cleaned off memorial at Qualicum First Nation graveyard

Site was hit by vandals on Friday; many immediately offered support and assistance

A memorial at the Qualicum First Nation graveyard has been cleaned after it was spraypainted with a racial slur.

The graffiti was discovered on a memorial for one of the community’s beloved members on Friday by the brother-in-law of Qualicum First Nation councillor Tanna Weir. The plaque on the memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged.

“Basically we have cleaned it off the best we can for now,” said Qualicum First Nation Chief Michael Recalma. “I’ve been given instructions by the fellow (who cleaned it) of what to do should the images re-appear.”

Recalma said an individual, who he does not know the name of, saw a post on social media regarding the vandalized memorial and offered to clean it. Many other people have given the First Nations words of condolences and support.

“They came out of the woodwork offering help,” Recalma said of people on social media. “We can deal with the aftermath now and hope they find the people or person.”

The memorial was temporarily covered with a tarp but has now been uncovered.

The vandalism was reported to the Oceanside RCMP and remains under investigation.