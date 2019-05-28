Saanich Police responded to a report of a coyote laying on Sinclair Road, only to find what they believed to be two young cougars, who quickly scurried into the bush. (Unsplash)

Racoons, house cats, otters and dogs often mistaken for cougars, says BC Conservation

Saanich Police report sighting on Sinclair Road

A cougar sighting in residential Saanich is unusual, but not impossible, say B.C. Conservation officers.

Saanich Police Sgt. Julie Fast said police had a cougar sighting early Monday morning after a complaint came in of what the caller thought was a coyote laying on the ground on Sinclair Road.

“When our officer arrived, he saw what appeared to be two young cougars run into the bushes,” Fast said in an email. “We didn’t locate the animals once they ran off. Conservation was called and advised of this sighting.”

BC Conservation officer Richard Dekelver said urban sightings do happen, but they aren’t common.

“The urban ones are more often than not mis-sightings,” he said. “It’s often been a raccoon, a house cat or an otter.”

READ ALSO: Saanich police received possible cougar sighting near middle school

READ ALSO: Three cougar sightings in three days

Still, Dekelver said it’s not unusual to have cougars moving around the Peninsula at any given time. The big cats don’t operate on a seasonal schedule, but spring and summer sightings might be more common with longer days and people spending more time outside.

While reported ‘cougar’ sightings are frequent, Dekelver said actually seeing the big felines in the city is pretty unlikely.

“We’ve had, over the years … about one each year that does make it into the urban sprawl,” he said. “There’s so much territory they have to cover to get there … someone else would have seen something.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Folk ‘N Fiddle Fest announces free concerts this week

Just Posted

Racoons, house cats, otters and dogs often mistaken for cougars, says BC Conservation

Saanich Police report sighting on Sinclair Road

Retired Canadian Armed Forces member, accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms, awaits verdict in Esquimalt

Man was tried in September 2018 but faces military red tape on decision

VicPD stop stolen vehicle filled with fentanyl, meth, fake firearm

Three in custody after Sunday night stop

Folk ‘N Fiddle Fest announces free concerts this week

Sidney concerts scheduled Thursday through Saturday

Trash gang keep the Tea Party clean

Volunteers ensure 85 per cent of all materials used are compostable

Injuries, frostbite and death: Victoria man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Three cougars destroyed in Qualicum Beach after killing sheep

Four sightings in town reported to conservation office this month

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Most Read