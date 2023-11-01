Railway batteries worth hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen on the Island

Five thefts reported in Nanaimo part of rash of incidents from Langford to the Comox Valley

Railway control batteries have been stolen up and down Vancouver Island, crimes that will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs and replacement.

With railway control box batteries suspected to be stolen under the cover of night, Nanaimo law enforcement is asking for help in the investigation. In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP said there have been five reported battery thefts in the Nanaimo area between August and October, the most recent of which occurred overnight Thursday, Oct. 19, at the intersection of Comox Road and Kennedy Street.

Similar thefts have happened from Langford to the Comox Valley and the estimated repair and battery replacement costs are in the range of $800,000, noted the press release.

Police ask the public to note any suspicious activity around the control boxes that take place at night. It is speculated the thefts involve numerous people, with suspects possibly “passing themselves off as construction workers and could even be wearing high [visibility] vests,” the press release noted.

“The thefts are occurring late at night, and in most cases, there are no witnesses or CCTV in the area to assist with the investigation,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2023-36509.

