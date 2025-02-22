Rain and possible snow melt set off high-water warnings for parts of B.C.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says those same storms have the potential to push river levels up

A series of wet weather systems bringing rain and a warming trend has prompted high streamflow advisories for waterways on B.C.’s south coast and the lower half of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Howe Sound and communities in north and eastern Metro Vancouver, saying as much as 100 millimetres of rain could fall by the end of the weekend.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says those same storms have the potential to push river levels up, creating localized flooding, though significant flooding is not expected.

The centre says temperatures are expected to rise to above 10C to 12C at low elevations, and freezing levels are expected to rise to 2,000 meters or higher, melting snow that will further swell waterways.

It says high streamflow is expected through the weekend and into Tuesday, particularly from mountainous watersheds.

The centre posted a flood watch on Thursday for the Nicola and Coldwater rivers and Spius Creek around Merritt because rain and warmer weather could set off ice jams, which would lead to flooding.

The Canadian Press