(Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Rain becoming mix of sun and cloud ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Wednesday will see the rain ending in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies, with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 7 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.

Friday will see showers, with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Saturday will see showers, with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Sunday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 3 C.


