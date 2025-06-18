Rain dampens fire activity in northeastern B.C., largest fire 'being held'

Recent rains have also allowed the removal of campfire bans in part of the region

The B.C. Wildfire Service has changed the status of the province's largest wildfire to "being held" as of Monday, June 16 after heavy weekend rains aided the firefighting effort.

This Pocket Creek Fire in the province's northeast corner is now 151,310 hectares. The fire had forced the closure of Highway 97 for a short time earlier this month.

The area received more than 100 millimetres of rain over the weekend, "significantly" hampering fire growth, according to the wildfire service.

A B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson said rain is expected to continue to reduce fire behaviour in the area over the next couple days. There are currently 53 firefighters and four helicopters still working the fire.

The change in weather also means campfire bans were rescinded in the Peace Forest Districts, including the Dawson Creek and Fort St. John zones as of noon on Tuesday (June 17).

Campfire bans remain in place for the Fort Nelson Forest District.