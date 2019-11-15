Rain, mix of sun and cloud ahead for Friday

Friday will see rain ending in the morning, turning into a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.
Saturday will see periods of rain throughout the day and night, with temperatures steady near 10 C and an overnight low of 9 C.
Sunday will see showers and a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 6 C.
Monday will be cloudy with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 7 C with rain.
