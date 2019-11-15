Friday will see rain ending in the morning, turning into a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Rain, mix of sun and cloud ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Friday will see rain ending in the morning, turning into a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Avoid crowds, support a good cause and start your holiday shopping with Night of Lights event

Saturday will see periods of rain throughout the day and night, with temperatures steady near 10 C and an overnight low of 9 C.

Sunday will see showers and a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: Russell Books marks opening of new location by setting Guinness World Record

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 7 C with rain.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Avoid crowds, support a good cause and start your holiday shopping with Night of Lights event
Next story
Father of murdered Realtor writes letter, pleading for help from Saanich mayor

Just Posted

Avoid crowds, support a good cause and start your holiday shopping with Night of Lights event

Event takes place at Hillside Centre on Nov. 17 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Rain, mix of sun and cloud ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Help Cedar Hill Middle School students make a difference in Guatemala this Christmas

Proceeds from Christmas cards made by CHMS go to the Aldea Maya charity

Sidney considers turning over public charging stations to private company

Councillor questions wisdom of charging for charging

Flurry of Yuletide activities coming to Sidney

Sidney Business Improvement Area Society and members organize festive events

VIDEO: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Most Read