Rain on the coast, snow in the interior as winter storm washes over B.C.

Drivers warned to stay alert, especially in the mountain passes
The Canadian Press
Environment Canada says a moisture-laden Pacific front weather system that pelted coastal regions with rain on Tuesday will bring snow to parts of the southern B.C. Interior. A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the rain while walking on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada says a moisture-laden Pacific front weather system that pelted coastal regions with rain on Tuesday will bring snow to parts of the southern B.C. Interior.

The weather office says between 15 and 20 cm is expected over most of region today, while higher elevations may get up to 30 cm of snow.

It warns those driving on highways in B.C.’s south — specifically in the mountain passes — to stay alert as visibility and road conditions may be affected by the storm.

Wind warnings are also up for northern coastal regions as well as in Victoria, with gusts up to 90 km/h anticipated before gradually easing Wednesday.

Environment Canada has also issued a rainfall warning that will be mixed with snow for the Fraser Valley east, including Hope, saying between 40 and 50 millimetres of rain expected.

The forecast says two to four centimetres of snow is also expected in the area and there’s the possibility of localized low-lying flooding.

