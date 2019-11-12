Tuesday will see rain ending in the morning, becoming cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain and a low of 7 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Rain throughout the day for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at the week

Tuesday will see rain ending in the morning, becoming cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain and a low of 7 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of rain in the morning with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 5 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 8 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 8 C.


Rain throughout the day for Tuesday

