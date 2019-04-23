Rain with a high of 16 C for Tuesday

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a high of 16 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with a low of 5 C.
Wednesday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 14 C. It will be clear overnight with a low of 5 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 15 C. Cloudy periods will roll through overnight with a low of 7 C.
Friday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 4 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.