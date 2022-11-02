Rain wreaks havoc on Greater Victoria morning commute

Special weather statement warns of more heavy rain, wind on the way

Traffic grinds to a halt during the Nov. 2 morning commute through Langford area. (Google maps)

With reports of a stuck truck and cars in the ditch, the morning commute backed up early on Highway 1 southbound headed into Victoria.

At 6:30 a.m., maps showed traffic at a near standstill in the southbound lanes from south of Leigh Road to north of the Millstream overpass.

With hail falling early on Nov. 2 and water pooling in areas drivers are reminded to take caution.

Environment Canada warns of more heavy rain and strong winds for the region on Thursday night and Friday.

Rainfall of 30 to 70 mm is expected, with wind speeds at 40 to 60 km/h and gusts to f80, according to a special weather statement. The latest atmospheric river is expected to bring intensify Thursday night and taper to showers Friday afternoon. These weather events can vary in intensity and impact, with forecasters suggesting this one will be similar to the most recent atmospheric river on Oct. 30.

