Traffic grinds to a halt during the Nov. 2 morning commute through Langford area. (Google maps)

Traffic grinds to a halt during the Nov. 2 morning commute through Langford area. (Google maps)

Rain wreaks havoc on Greater Victoria morning commute

Special weather statement warns of more heavy rain, wind on the way

With reports of a stuck truck and cars in the ditch, the morning commute backed up early on Highway 1 southbound headed into Victoria.

At 6:30 a.m., maps showed traffic at a near standstill in the southbound lanes from south of Leigh Road to north of the Millstream overpass.

With hail falling early on Nov. 2 and water pooling in areas drivers are reminded to take caution.

Environment Canada warns of more heavy rain and strong winds for the region on Thursday night and Friday.

Rainfall of 30 to 70 mm is expected, with wind speeds at 40 to 60 km/h and gusts to f80, according to a special weather statement. The latest atmospheric river is expected to bring intensify Thursday night and taper to showers Friday afternoon. These weather events can vary in intensity and impact, with forecasters suggesting this one will be similar to the most recent atmospheric river on Oct. 30.

READ ALSO: More rain for southern B.C., as late October rainfall nears seasonal in some areas

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

TrafficWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Victoria police locate woman named in Oct. 31 missing person alert

Just Posted

Peggy Flett, 67, stands outside her cottage at the Dawson Heights Housing Society in Saanich. She and other residents will have to move out by mid-winter as a new affordable housing project is set to replace the senior cottages. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Low-income Saanich seniors struggle in the local housing crisis’ grip

Brian Eccles recorded the buck battle for mating supremacy in his Oak Bay yard. (Photo by Brian Eccles)
VIDEO: Oak Bay bucks lock antlers in battle for mating dominance

The Saanich Pioneer Society’s Log Cabin Museum and Archives, located in Saanichton, will hold the first of its popular Talk and Tea presentation on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Royal fashion subject of talk at Central Saanich museum

Traffic grinds to a halt during the Nov. 2 morning commute through Langford area. (Google maps)
Rain wreaks havoc on Greater Victoria morning commute