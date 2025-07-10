Rally at Kelowna courthouse ahead of ex-husband’s 2nd degree murder hearing

Mothers unite and call for change amid "intimate partner violence epidemic"

This article discusses intimate partner violence and may be triggering to some readers. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or abuse contact the Kelowna Women’s Shelter 24/7 support line at 250-763-1040 or text 236-970-0704. In an emergency, call 911.

People are gathering on Kelowna's courthouse steps to support the legacy of a woman who was murdered after years of worrying that her ex-husband was going to kill her, according to those who knew her, and to call for change in how cases of intimate partner violence are managed in court, and in society.

"The very basic bottom line is that violence against women is an epidemic that we are treating like an inconvenience," said Shannon Christensen, the founder of Mamas for Mamas, an organization that supports caregivers and children. Christensen, along with other members of Mamas for Mamas will be standing at the courthouse on the morning of July 10, to call for change.

Her calls are echoed by the Elizabeth Fry Society, an Okanagan-based feminist organization, who is now calling on the government to recognize gender-based violence as a nationwide epidemic.

"We can do better. We need to do better," said Christensen.

The call for change was sparked by the daytime violent assault of Bailey Plover (née McCourt), a mother of two. McCourt was murdered on July 4, hours after her ex-husband walked out of the Kelowna courthouse convicted on four count of assault and uttering threats.

Christensen expressed frustration with the fact that McCourt, who was a member of the Mamas for Mamas community, had told those around her that she was worried that her ex-husband would harm her, and still nothing was done to ensure her safety.

"She asked for help and got some. She got as much as there was available. She did everything she was supposed to do," said Christensen.

"She was failed in so many ways."

RCMP were called to a violent assault which unfolded in a parking lot on Enterprise Way where McCourt's ex-husband, James Plover, allegedly fled the scene. McCourt and another woman who was also attacked, were taken to hospital with injuries. Plover was pursued by police and arrested a few kilometres away on Glenmore Road. He has since been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of McCourt and remains in custody. A charge of second degree murder is used when it is believed there was intent to kill, but not prior planning.

Just hours before McCourt's death, a judge delivered a guilty verdict to Plover, convicting him of one count of assault by strangulation and three counts of uttering threats, for incidents that transpired in June 2023. The name of the victim of the assault has not been made public.

Plover was not in custody at the time of McCourt's death, and was instead bound by the same "extensive protective conditions," from his release in 2023, along with a $500 bond, while awaiting his sentencing hearing in September.

"We're going to be at the courthouse on July 10, not only to ask others to do better, but to do it ourselves," said Christensen.

At 9 a.m. on July 10, Plover is scheduled to make his first appearance in Kelowna court for the charge of second degree murder.

Christensen said that McCourt had been an incredible part of the Mamas support network, having joined the community before her first child was born.

"It's frustrating that we keep talking and asking for help. Our only request is to be safe. We want just enough funding to make sure duty counsel supports women who are asking for legal support when they've been physically, emotionally, sexually, financially or otherwise abused in their interpersonal relationships. We need safe housing, preventative support and a trauma informed approach with all lawyers."

Christensen encourages all survivors of abuse to reach out to a support network of people they trust and professionals for support. She said that Mamas for Mamas is a centralized place where people can access free resources, like counselling. For more information and to access free, remote counselling, email info@mamas4mamas.org.