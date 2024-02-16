Rally held in Duncan to protest street crime and drug decriminalization

Protest leaders blame province for allowing crisis to continue

“Enough is enough”, a large group of protesters waving signs and placards chanted in front of the burned out Good Neighbours Thrift Store on Feb. 16.

The rally, organized by the Cowichan-based Canadian Citizens Against Crime and Public Drug Abuse, was meant to draw attention to what they say is the growing crime and lawlessness on the streets of the community that they claim is the result of government policies in regards to decriminalizing some hard drugs and people living on the streets.

The rally was held in front of Good Neighbours because the organizers say a statement from a witness points to the fire, which began in the early morning hours on Feb. 10, being started by street people.

The RCMP said a criminal investigation into the fire has begun, but are providing no other details at this time while the investigation continues.

However, thrift store owner Allan Martin, who attended the rally, said he found a couple of street people who had started a solvent fire in front of Good Neighbours at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 and made them put it out and leave the property.

He said, while he didn’t actually see who started the building fire, he came back a few minutes later to see if they had gone and the building was ablaze.

“I’m hoping to rebuild the thrift store at the same site, and a GoFundMe page has begun to help,” Martin said.

Travis Rankin, who recently began the Canadian Citizens Against Crime and Public Drug Abuse group which now has about 2,000 members, acknowledged he can’t be absolutely sure who started the fire.

“That’s not for me to decide, but we are facing anarchy right in front of our town,” he said.

“Businesses are suffering, and our downtown is in a downward spiral. This can’t go on and it must end now. People are afraid of having their kids play hockey at the Cowichan Community Centre since the warming centre was set up there, and issues around the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation’s office on James Street are all out of control.”

Rankin said he realizes that many of the unhoused population and those using drugs are not causing problems on the streets of the community, but his group is targeting those who commit crimes and make the community unsafe for people.

“We’ve had enough of crime and drug abuse that is creating havoc on our streets,” he said.

“The current system has failed and [Premier David] Eby must stop this now.”

Kevan Shaw, a director with Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association and a founding member of B.C.’s Save Our Streets Coalition, said problems with crime and substance abuse are not limited to the Cowichan Valley, but are taking place in communities across the province.

He said the provincial government is allowing the growing lawlessness and social disorder and is responsible for dealing with it.

“We understand there are many people on the streets who want detox and help, but for those who commit crimes, we are demanding jail,” Shaw said.

“Drug decriminalization is not working; we have more social disorder and crime on our streets. The province must change course. Our towns are falling apart and decaying because of the social disorder. The silent majority must speak up. All of us deserve to feel safe.”

After the speeches, the approximately 200 people in attendance marched along York Street waving their signs while many passing motorists honked their horns.

Not everyone agrees with the CCACPDU on how to deal with social issues, however.

A letter signed by 22 local individuals and groups, including Cowichan Cop Watch and Care Not Cops Cowichan, said CCACPDU and similar organizations are putting people in danger in order to protect “so-called order and stoke moral panic with the false assertion that crime is out of control”.

“To call for an end to people existing on the street — without advocating for safety for all — is hateful and irrational,” the letter said.

“What CCACPDU is calling for is, at best, displacing their fellow community members and at worst condemning them to death.”

The group said it rejects the idea that people who use drugs are outsiders and street criminals.

It said unhoused people are disproportionately the targets of crime rather than perpetrators.

“We also reject the belief that the only route to community safety is through protecting private property, increasing surveillance and policing, involuntary treatment, and incarceration,” the letter said.

“We need to look for ways to solve systemic problems that are based in care rather than control and violence.”