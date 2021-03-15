Cowichan Valley’s W. Jeff Leggat is an organizer of the Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C. that will take place on the grounds of the legislature building in Victoria on March 18. (Submitted photo)

Cowichan Valley’s W. Jeff Leggat is an organizer of the Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C. that will take place on the grounds of the legislature building in Victoria on March 18. (Submitted photo)

Rally planned to urge government to raise disability pay to poverty level

Payments currently below poverty level

The Cowichan Valley’s W. Jeff Leggat wants to see the financial support for people living with permanent disabilities in B.C. increased.

Leggat, who has a permanent disability, said people living with designated permanent disabilities in the province currently receive just $1,183 a month in governmental support, while the poverty level in Canada is considered $1,800 a month.

He said those with permanent disabilities, who make up 4.8 per cent of the population, and are receiving financial support were allowed to make up to$1,000 a month more on top of their payments, but the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and its impact on the economy have left many with little or no opportunities to increase their pay.

RELATED STORY: CANADA HOME TO 6.5 MILLION PEOPLE WITH ONE OR MORE DISABILITIES

“Last year, [B.C. Premier John] Horgan announced a $300 a month top up for those designated with permanent disabilities during the pandemic, but that lasted nine months before the payments were cut back to $150 a month and they will end in April,” Leggat said.

“Then we’ll be back to 2019 levels. The financial support for people living with permanent disabilities in B.C. hasn’t been increased since 2010.”

Leggat is an organizer of a grass-roots effort to hold an event, called the Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C., on the grounds of the legislature building in Victoria on March 18 to demand that those with permanent disabilities receive financial support to at least reach the poverty level of $1,800 a month.

He said he had hoped to have a large crowd show up for the rally, but the health protocols around the COVID-19 pandemic mean the event will have to be mainly online.

RELATED STORY: CANADIANS WITH DISABILITIES DISPROPORTIONATELY HIT BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Leggat said all disability groups, organizations and resource centres in the province have been invited to participate in the rally, and leaders of all provincial political parties have been asked to speak at the event.

“Sonia Furstenau [the Cowichan Valley’s MLA and leader of the province’s Green Party] will speak at the rally, and an elder from the Songhees First Nation will say a prayer, as well as Minister Keith Simmonds, from the Duncan United Church,” he said.

“We are only allowed to have 25 people attend the rally at the Legislature, and they will be invited. We ask everyone else to join us on Facebook by going to Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C. on March 18, between noon and 4 p.m.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spike-strip harness created to protect small dogs from B.C. cougars, coyotes
Next story
Working women report poor mental health, with stress higher among working moms: poll

Just Posted

Clare Attwell and Gary McDougall are hosting a six-week series of conversations called Re-imagining Life In A One Planet Region for people in Greater Victoria. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Greater Victoria group pushes local conversation for climate action

‘We’re not that great at open conversations’

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wanted Alberta man armed with an axe arrested after series of Victoria break-ins

Victoria police arrested him without incident after he tried to enter multiple homes, confronted resident

Dan Hayes, left, and Art Napolean star in Moosemeat and Marmalade. An episode of the show was recently shot in Sooke and other locations on the South Island. (Dean Azim photo)
Moosemeat and Marmalade TV chefs cook up shows on South Island

Pair shoot in Saanich, Sooke and Port Renfrew

On April 15, the Capital Regional District will purchase a parcel of land off Willis Point Road from Saanich for $1.75 million. (Map via the District of Saanich)
Saanich to sell Willis Point Road property to CRD for $1.75 million

Transfer to take place April 15, funds can be used for land acquisition, building construction

Construction crews work on Southpoint Ridge in May 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Development process in Langford illuminated

Official Community Plan a key component says long-time staffer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Willow Street between Mill Street and Victoria Street is a busy place Monday as filming for The Baker’s Son gets underway. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island community provides the perfect small town atmosphere for movie shoot

Chemainus takes on the persona of Windward, Washington for Hallmark production

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Police in Nanaimo gather up firearms confiscated following an alleged assault in Harewood on the weekend. (Photo courtesy Brendan Michael Hansen)
Man struck with gun, suspect restrained by bystanders in ‘chaotic’ incident in Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital, two people arrested following altercation Sunday in Harewood

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

(Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Highway closure to block access to Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim next week

Hwy. 4 to Ucluelet and Tofino to be shut down in both directions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23.

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read