Several thousands of dollars worth of rare books were stolen from a business on Fort Street in downtown Victoria. (Russell Books/Facebook)

Rare and valuable tomes stolen in Victoria bookstore break and enter

Police chief praises officers who ‘booked’ a suspect

A Fort Street bookstore suffered a significant loss in a book-targeted theft.

Locked cases containing rare and valuable books were discovered broken and rummaged through Thursday (Feb. 9) at Russell Books. More than $55,000 worth of books were stolen, the business reported on social media.

Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak later took to social media praising officers who located and “booked” a suspect.

“Officers did more digging and located most, if not all, of the stolen books,” he wrote.

More to come…

crime

 

Several thousands of dollars worth of rare books were stolen from a business on Fort Street in downtown Victoria. (Russell Books/Facebook)
