Warm water whale rare to B.C. washes up on Vancouver Island beach

Bryde’s whales are baleen whales are rarely seen in waters north of 35° latitude

A whale rare to Northern Vancouver Island waters has washed ashore on a remote beach.

On May 14, the ‘Na̱mg̱is First Nation from nearby Cormorant Island, was informed that a deceased whale was found in Port McNeill Bay on the east coast of the North Island.

"Thanks to a quick report by a local resident and collaboration with the Marine Education and Research Society (MERS), the incident was promptly relayed to

both ‘Na̱mg̱is and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) via the Marine Mammal Incident Reporting Line," states a news release from the Nation.

"Initial photos suggested the whale was a Minke whale, but once on site, MERS confirmed — with the support of Bay Cetology, a cetacean research group based in Alert Bay — that the whale was in fact a young Bryde’s whale, a species rarely seen in these northern waters."

The Nation noted it is deeply concerned by the death of any whale, "but the rarity of this species appearing so far north makes this event particularly significant," states the release. "‘Na̱mg̱is Guardians were dispatched on May 15 to monitor the site, educate onlookers, and ensure public and pet safety with respect for the animal. A blessing ceremony is planned to honour the whale and provide a respectful foundation for the scientific work to follow."

A necropsy has been scheduled to help determine the cause of death.

“'Na̱mg̱is First Nation is very sad and concerned with the climate crisis and the health of our oceans. We will work with all parties to determine what has happened to this individual and hopefully come to better understand how to be the best stewards of our awi’nakola (territory), says ‘Na̱mg̱is First Nation Chief Victor Isaac.



According to the release, Bryde’s whales are baleen whales that feed primarily on plankton and small schooling fish, and they are rarely seen in waters north of 35° latitude—roughly the same latitude as Los Angeles, California.