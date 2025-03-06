Ratification vote of K'ómoks Treaty scheduled for March 8

Three decades of work lead to vote on Treaty ratification

Members of the K'ómoks First Nation are set to vote on a new constitution and treaty on Saturday.

The Nation has been involved in treaty negotiations since 1994, completing the six stages in the B.C. treaty process since that time. In 2012, the Nation signed the Agreement in Principle, setting the stage for the latest update of ratifying the constitution and treaty.

"The K’ómoks First Nation Treaty recognizes the K’ómoks aboriginal rights and title and the inherent right to self-government," a release from the Nation says. "It reconciles differences over lands and resource ownership and jurisdiction through a new treaty relationship that is flexible and intended to evolve over time."

The treaty includes a commitment to capacity building, and enhanced economic opportunities for K’ómoks, K’ómoks members and the surrounding community— preserving, revitalizing, and strengthening the culture, language, and heritage of the K’ómoks First Nation.

As part of this process, the Nation will be coming together as a community to enjoy on-site activities to celebrate the importance of the day and what it means for their future. The event is for the K'ómoks people and community, and is not a public event.

"We ask Comox Valley residents to use additional caution when travelling Comox Road, as the vote and community activities may increase pedestrian and traffic congestion in the area," a release from the Nation says. "The safety of our members and the broader community are our top priority."

Should eligible voters vote in favour of ratifying the K’ómoks Treaty and Constitution, B.C. and Canada will undergo their own respective ratification approval processes. This includes introducing provincial, then federal treaty implementation legislation to bring the K’ómoks Treaty into law. If ratified by all three parties, the treaty is anticipated to have an effective date in 2028.

If ratified, the proposed treaty would:

ensure Aboriginal rights are recognized, and not extinguished, for K’ómoks, and describe the parties’ agreement on the exercise of rights;

clarify that the treaty does not infringe or extinguish the rights of neighbouring First Nations;

lay out negotiated approaches to self-governance and confirm land parcels to be owned and governed by K’ómoks;

address existing interests and tenures on proposed treaty lands (interest holders have been engaged on the proposed approach to their tenure or interest); and

formalize consultation and opportunities for co-management of resources within the First Nations’ traditional territory.

On Wednesday, March 6, Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Hereditary Chiefs called for a stop of the process, due to a dispute over traditional territory near Sayward which is included in the K'ómoks treaty. In a meeting held on March 4, the Chiefs called for an immediate suspension of the treaty's ratification vote, which was set for March 8. They called for the need for Canada, British Columbia, and the K’ómoks First Nation to participate in meaningful consultations before proceeding with any additional actions.

The City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland, and Comox Valley Regional District have offered their support to the K'ómoks First Nation, saying in a joint statement that they "offer our heartfelt wishes to the K’ómoks community on this historic day and recognize the contributions of the K’ómoks Treaty Team in arriving at this pivotal point.

"March 8 will be a hugely important milestone for the K’ómoks community as a day when members come together to determine their future," the release from the CVRD says. "This is a historic and self-determined process for the Nation, and we stand united as allies, partners and friends, ready to walk together down whichever path is chosen by the K’ómoks people."

“This process is a testament to the self-determination of the K’ómoks First Nation. We stand ready to engage collaboratively with K’ómoks, respecting the varied perspectives of its members, and we commit to being a supportive partner, no matter the path chosen,” said CVRD Chair Will Cole-Hamilton, with Mayors Bob Wells, Nicole Minions and Vickey Brown.

The Nation plans to share preliminary vote results as soon as they are available. All updated information will be posted on their website komoks.ca as it becomes available.

With files from Robin Grant