Raven Baroque dressed for final Saanich performance this summer

The musical group presents two concerts on top of Mount Tolmie on B.C. Day

The Raven Baroque players give performances on Mount Tolmie in full period costumes and funky shoes from their sponsor, Baggins Shoes. (Courtesy Don Kissinger)

Searching for something to do on B.C. Day? Look no further than the annual performance by the Raven Baroque music group.

On Monday, Aug. 5, the Raven Baroque group performs two shows atop Mount Tolmie. One set will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the next will go from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each year, the classical musicians make their way to the top of the hill where they perform in full period clothing and funky shoes courtesy of their sponsor, Baggins Shoes.

In addition to the 14 instruments usually featured in the group, guest Doug Hensley plays the theorbo and the lute during the “hits” from the 1650s, said organizer and violinist Don Kissinger.

Kissinger also pointed out that a Tai Chi demonstration by the Fung Loy Kok Tai Chi organization will take place during the half-hour break between musical sets.

Admission to the concert is by donation and chairs are provided but guests are encouraged to bring their own.

The B.C. Day performance on Mount Tolmie will be the group’s final performance in Saanich for the summer. They have four more shows scheduled for August; at the public library in Victoria on Aug. 8, at the Beacon Avenue Bandshell in Sidney on Aug. 9, at the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria on Aug. 10 and on the lawn at Willows Beach in Oak Bay on Aug. 11.

