The Raven Baroque players give performances on Mount Tolmie in full period costumes and funky shoes from their sponsor, Baggins Shoes. (Courtesy Don Kissinger)

Raven Baroque dressed for final Saanich performance this summer

The musical group presents two concerts on top of Mount Tolmie on B.C. Day

Searching for something to do on B.C. Day? Look no further than the annual performance by the Raven Baroque music group.

On Monday, Aug. 5, the Raven Baroque group performs two shows atop Mount Tolmie. One set will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the next will go from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each year, the classical musicians make their way to the top of the hill where they perform in full period clothing and funky shoes courtesy of their sponsor, Baggins Shoes.

In addition to the 14 instruments usually featured in the group, guest Doug Hensley plays the theorbo and the lute during the “hits” from the 1650s, said organizer and violinist Don Kissinger.

READ ALSO: Raven Baroque introduces modern footwear to historic costuming this Canada Day

Kissinger also pointed out that a Tai Chi demonstration by the Fung Loy Kok Tai Chi organization will take place during the half-hour break between musical sets.

Admission to the concert is by donation and chairs are provided but guests are encouraged to bring their own.

The B.C. Day performance on Mount Tolmie will be the group’s final performance in Saanich for the summer. They have four more shows scheduled for August; at the public library in Victoria on Aug. 8, at the Beacon Avenue Bandshell in Sidney on Aug. 9, at the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria on Aug. 10 and on the lawn at Willows Beach in Oak Bay on Aug. 11.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shaw Centre releases 70 salmon and a giant octopus back into the sea

Just Posted

Sunday marks 10th annual Peace Walk for Victoria Hospice

The Dodd’s Furniture sponsored community fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. Sunday in Beacon Hill Park

Shaw Centre releases 70 salmon and a giant octopus back into the sea

Salmon released in Sidney waters as centre takes possession of 160 new smolts

B.C. whale watching company makes $25,000 donation to salmon restoration

Prince of Whales is giving the funds to the Pacific Salmon Foundation

North Saanich woman laments loss of Douglas fir that once housed eagles

Deep Cove resident wants more protection for local trees

Family Feud: Court returns Colwood home to parents

Daughter claimed home was a gift, parents say it was an investment

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

‘The Amazing Race Canada’ comes to Vancouver Island

Stops include Deep Bay Marine Field Station, WildPlay Element Parks and Horne Lake Caves

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Denman Island cable ferry shedding plastic into the ocean

BC Ferries notes a manufacturer’s defect with cable coating; beach clean-up planned for weekend

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Three people were taken to hospital with ‘bumps and bruises’, RCMP says

Most Read