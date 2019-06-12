Ravensview addiction and mental-health facility announces grand opening

New mental health and addiction treatment facility, Homewood Ravensview hosts its grand opening June 18.

The facility is part of a redevelopment of the old Dunsmuir site and boasts 75 beds and 50 staff. It intends to provide care to patients suffering mental health, trauma and addiction issues.

Ravensview is parent company Homewood Health’s first foray into Western Canada. There are four full-time, on-site physicians and psychiatrists, as well as 24-hour nursing.

Robert De Clark, general manager at Homewood Ravensview explains their provision, saying “Our Guardians program for first responders, members of the military and veterans is designed specifically for the challenges these real life heroes face. We have our Cornerstone program for adults and the My Path program for young adults. We’re also proud to launch the Vanguard program, the first of its kind in Canada, that meets the specific treatment needs of executives and professionals.”

The company hopes to relieve some of the pressure on the provincial healthcare system as it deals with the opioid crisis and the rising tide of post-traumatic stress disorder diagnoses. However, in a previous interview with the News Review, it was admitted that Ravensview will be at the upper end of the market, in terms of cost. Greater Victoria’s wait for a government funded residential treatment centre for those who can’t afford private treatment appears to continue.

“Those with substance use problems are up to three times more likely to have a mental illness,” says Dr. Michael Berry, Clinical Director at Ravensview. “These concurrent conditions are complex and require experienced, medically-led treatment. No other facility in Western Canada is equipped with the staffing complement and clinical expertise to treat a primary diagnosis of mental health with a secondary diagnosis of addiction.”

Ravensview has the expertise to draw up treatment plans including psychiatric care, medical care, counselling and integrated therapies; such as cognitive behavioural therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy and cognitive processing therapy. They also have additional music, horticultural and art therapy programs. The average length of inpatient treatment is typically six to nine weeks, and an additional one year of recovery management care. Ravensview accepts referrals from medical and healthcare professionals, employers and insurers, but a referral is not necessary for treatment and clients are typically able to start treatment within 24-hours of their first call.

Homewood Ravenview’s grand opening ceremony will take place June 18th at 1 p.m. It will be attended by the Honourable Bob Rae; the Right Honourable David Johnston; Pauquachin Chief Rebecca David; Shelagh Rogers, University of Victoria Chancellor; MLA Adam Olsen and Jagoda Pike, president and CEO of Homewood Health.

For more information visit ravensview.com.



