A communal area at Ravensview Mental Health and Addiction treatment facility. (Ravensview Submission)

Ravensview addiction and mental-health facility announces grand opening

Music, gardening and art therapy to run alongside psychiatric and medical treatments

New mental health and addiction treatment facility, Homewood Ravensview hosts its grand opening June 18.

The facility is part of a redevelopment of the old Dunsmuir site and boasts 75 beds and 50 staff. It intends to provide care to patients suffering mental health, trauma and addiction issues.

ALSO READ: Mental health and addiction facility prepares to open on old Dunsmuir Lodge site

Ravensview is parent company Homewood Health’s first foray into Western Canada. There are four full-time, on-site physicians and psychiatrists, as well as 24-hour nursing.

Robert De Clark, general manager at Homewood Ravensview explains their provision, saying “Our Guardians program for first responders, members of the military and veterans is designed specifically for the challenges these real life heroes face. We have our Cornerstone program for adults and the My Path program for young adults. We’re also proud to launch the Vanguard program, the first of its kind in Canada, that meets the specific treatment needs of executives and professionals.”

The company hopes to relieve some of the pressure on the provincial healthcare system as it deals with the opioid crisis and the rising tide of post-traumatic stress disorder diagnoses. However, in a previous interview with the News Review, it was admitted that Ravensview will be at the upper end of the market, in terms of cost. Greater Victoria’s wait for a government funded residential treatment centre for those who can’t afford private treatment appears to continue.

ALSO READ: Companies use employee morale monitoring tools to boost happiness and performance

“Those with substance use problems are up to three times more likely to have a mental illness,” says Dr. Michael Berry, Clinical Director at Ravensview. “These concurrent conditions are complex and require experienced, medically-led treatment. No other facility in Western Canada is equipped with the staffing complement and clinical expertise to treat a primary diagnosis of mental health with a secondary diagnosis of addiction.”

Ravensview has the expertise to draw up treatment plans including psychiatric care, medical care, counselling and integrated therapies; such as cognitive behavioural therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy and cognitive processing therapy. They also have additional music, horticultural and art therapy programs. The average length of inpatient treatment is typically six to nine weeks, and an additional one year of recovery management care. Ravensview accepts referrals from medical and healthcare professionals, employers and insurers, but a referral is not necessary for treatment and clients are typically able to start treatment within 24-hours of their first call.

ALSO READ: $40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Homewood Ravenview’s grand opening ceremony will take place June 18th at 1 p.m. It will be attended by the Honourable Bob Rae; the Right Honourable David Johnston; Pauquachin Chief Rebecca David; Shelagh Rogers, University of Victoria Chancellor; MLA Adam Olsen and Jagoda Pike, president and CEO of Homewood Health.

For more information visit ravensview.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich councillor says new bike skills park promises to improve recreational opportunities
Next story
Free transit passes coming for Victoria youth this fall

Just Posted

Care aide accused of sex assault rubbed lotion on patients’ genitals, B.C. court hears

Amado Ceniza also accused of sexual exploitation of a person with disabilities

Free transit passes coming for Victoria youth this fall

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission voted to green light free passes for youth 18 and under

Langford-Opoly game coming to West Shore Walmart this week

Game features local haunts like Darcy’s Pub, Hatley Castle and Luxton Fair

Colwood fire rating elevated to high

Use of outdoor fire appliances is prohibited

Saanich councillor says new bike skills park promises to improve recreational opportunities

Coun. Ned Taylor also said that Saanich may to have spend more than original budget of $167,000

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

UPDATE: Family escapes injury in structure fire west of Port Alberni

Firefighters rescue family’s dog from fire on Tseshaht First Nation land

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Eight-year-old reports being grabbed by stranger on Vancouver Island

Male suspect in red pickup allegedly tried to grab girl riding home from Nanaimo school Tuesday

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

Most Read