RCMP: 1 man in custody following alleged kidnapping in Duncan

Police 'actively working to identify a second suspect'
Cowichan Valley Citizen Staff
(Black Press file photo)

One man is in custody as North Cowichan Duncan RCMP continue investigating a possible kidnapping incident Feb. 19 in Duncan. 

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP said in a news release they were notified of an incident near Queen’s Street in Duncan with a report that two men were seen on video assaulting and placing a third man into a vehicle.

Later the same day, officers located the suspect vehicle while conducting patrols. One man was arrested and the vehicle was seized. The investigation remains ongoing, with police actively working to identify a second suspect. The reported victim has been located safe according to the release.

Police say on Feb. 20, Jamie Peckett was charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon, assault and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose. He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

