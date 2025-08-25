 Skip to content
RCMP: 2 customers hurt after vehicle crashes through storefront of Parksville business

Police say alcohol not a contributing factor in incident at nail salon
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff
A car drove into the Mable Nail Bar in Parksville on Aug. 25.(Kevin Forsyth photo)

Two people sustained minor injuries after a person inadvertently drove a car into the Mable Nail Bar in downtown Parksville on Aug. 25.

Alcohol impairment was not a contributing factor in the crash, according to Const. Tim Kenning of the Oceanside RCMP.

The driver was issued a violation ticket for driving without consideration, according to police.

Paramedics treated one patient who was transported to hospital in stable condition, according to BCEHS spokesperson Bowen Osoko.

Two ambulances with primary care paramedics responded to the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the parking lot near the intersection of McCarter Street and the Island Highway.

 

 

