RCMP: 68-year-old Parksville man reported missing by family

Man left home on foot late on Aug. 1

Oceanside RCMP and the family of 68-year-old Rick James are concerned about his welfare, as they have not hear or seen him since leaving his residence in Parksville.

James, on Aug. 2, was reported missing by his family. He left his residence, on foot, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 and has not had any contact with friends or family since.

The Parksville man does not have access to a vehicle and is known to walk the beach area in the Parksville Community Park. He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, bald with sideburns and an average build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, Merrill brand shoes and a dark-coloured Vancouver Canucks hat.

Police said it is out of character for James to be away from home for this length of time without being in contact with family. If you see James or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police immediately.

— NEWS Staff