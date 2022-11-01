West Shore RCMP seeks more suspects and witnesses to a stabbing and assault reported Oct. 28 on the Galloping Goose. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrests 2 teens after Langford youth gathering turns violent

1 teen beaten, another stabbed in Galloping Goose incident

Two teens were arrested and two were injured after a youth gathering turned violent on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of an assault causing bodily harm and an aggravated assault reported near the 3000-block of Jacklin Road on Oct. 28 shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers were told a group of 10 to 15 youths aged 14 to 17 were hanging out together when a verbal altercation took place between two teens, RCMP said in a news release. One was walking away when he was taken to the ground and assaulted by at least three other boys. He was left with a broken nose and abrasions.

During the incident, a teen described as the main aggressor was stabbed by another youth.

Police have identified and arrested a youth suspect in the stabbing. Another youth was arrested for assault causing bodily harm.

West Shore RCMP continues to investigate the incident and seek help identifying other youths involved as well as witnesses who have not yet spoken with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RMCP at 250-474-2264.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

West Shore

