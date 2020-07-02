The Canadian Press

RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

An armed man has been arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall, where Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau live.

The RCMP announced the arrest hours after a large number of police officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

The RCMP said an armed man got onto the grounds around 6:40 a.m. local time.

The force said in a tweet that neither Payette nor Trudeau were present at the time.

“The man was arrested shortly after without any incident. He is currently in custody and is being interviewed,” the RCMP’s national division said in a tweet.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released because charges are pending.

The Mounties did not reveal further details, but The Canadian Press saw the gate to one side entrance was bent and a police robot examining a black pick-up truck further into the estate.

The iconic Rideau Hall has long served as the home to Canada’s governors general, but Trudeau and his family have also lived in a home on the property since he was elected prime minister.

The government is still working on whether to renovate 24 Sussex Dr., where past prime ministers have lived.

READ MORE: Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

READ MORE: Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec
Next story
Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Just Posted

Victoria man in custody after shooting in 100-block of Gorge Road East

The man is facing recommended charges including assault with a weapon

Victoria Royals draft dynamic Danish forward for tentative fall season

Marcus Almquist drafted to Victoria after international tournaments

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Langford approves permit for 124-unit mass timber building

Tallwood 1 to be completed by late 2021

Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association launches public feedback survey on off-leash dog rules

Survey closes July 6

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

No doctor assisted death allowed at Hamlets in Duncan

Faith-based company that owns facility believes in sanctity of life

Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Yasser Albaz was detained at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019

RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Longtime Vancouver Island fishing family hooks into local market over wholesale

Locally caught fish are scarce in fishing towns, an irony one Sointula family is working to change

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Most Read