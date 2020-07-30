(Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP arrest suspect hiding behind a bathtub on Colwood construction site

Remote surveillance led police to nab a suspect in Colwood on July 30 just before 1 a.m.

West Shore RCMP received a report from a security monitoring company of a suspect spotted on remote surveillance breaking into a construction site. The fully fenced site is an unfinished apartment complex 320 Goldstream Ave. in Colwood.

When officers arrived and started searching, they heard noises and banging from the second floor of the high rise building. A man was located inside the construction site hiding behind a bathtub. A 40-year-old man was arrested for break and enter and later released on an undertaking.

Most Read