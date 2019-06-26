Flames destroyed a home in Campbell River on Tuesday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

UPDATE: RCMP arrest second person in North Island arson investigation

Police say suspects identified, house fire ‘not random’

Police said on Wednesday afternoon that a woman was arrested and then released in connection with an arson investigation following a North Island house fire on Tuesday.

The Campbell River home was completely engulfed in flames when police arrived at the Wei Wai Kum Nation reserve, according to a media release from the RCMP.

“Suspects in the incident were quickly identified,” the release said. “A female resident of the community was arrested in relation to the offence. She has subsequently been released as the investigation continues.”

“The fire was not random and is being treated as an arson,” the release said, adding that “a team of investigators has been assigned” and the investigation continues.

Later on Wednesday, Sgt. Troy Beauregard confirmed in an email that a second arrest had been made. He didn’t immediately provide any further details.

READ MORE: Shrapnel narrowly missed firefighters in ‘suspicious’ Campbell River house fire

ALSO READ: Fire in abandoned house deemed suspicious, RCMP say

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 2335 Henderson Ave around 9:20 a.m., and they managed to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

The fire was fueled by propane cylinders and a number of explosions occurred. One explosion produced shrapnel that narrowly missed firefighters, according to the Campbell River Fire Department.

The home appeared completely gutted, but no injuries were reported. Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Campbell River RCMP detachment at 250-286-6221.

The incident on Tuesday was the second house fire this week deemed suspicious by authorities. A fire on Monday destroyed an abandoned home on 8th Avenue.

