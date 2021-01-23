RCMP asking Vancouver Island residents to watch for stolen generator

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses after the theft of a generator worth thousands of dollars. Photo supplied

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses after the theft of a generator worth thousands of dollars.

Sometime after 8 p.m. on Jan. 20, a theft occurred at a construction site near Maple Lake in Courtenay. The suspect(s) cut the lock on the gate, entered onto the property and stole a generator.

The generator is a Whacker Neuson G50 38kw mobile unit. The suspect(s) used a truck to pull the generator off the property and it appears they may have travelled south onto the Inland Island Highway.

“We are hopeful someone saw them in the area since they would have required some time to pull over and cut a chain off one of the tires,” said Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer, Const. Monika Terragni. “This unit would cost approximately $50,000 to replace and is integral to the operation of one of our local businesses.”

This break and enter may be related to another that occurred nearby during the same timeframe – on the 4000-block of Minto Road in Courtenay. The suspect(s) in this theft cut the chain-link fence and stole some welding goggles, a Milwaukee impact driver, and an acetylene bottle.

Anyone with information (including surveillance or dashcam footage) is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2021-1081. Yo remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

