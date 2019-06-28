RCMP asks public to review surveillance footage following Langford stabbing

A large portion of the Ruth King Elementary school grounds were cordoned off Thursday morning. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit asks residences and businesses on Goldstream Avenue near Ruth King Elementary to review surveillance footage following a report of an aggravated assault on the elementary school grounds.

The Serious Crimes Unit is investigating an incident that took place Wednesday night at Ruth King Elementary located at 2764 Jacklin Rd. in Langford.

According to police, they were called to the school and learned there had been an altercation involving two groups of youths, leaving one individual hospitalized with knife wounds.

READ MORE: UPDATED: RCMP Serious Crimes Unit investigates aggravated assault on elementary school grounds in Langford

Police said they believe there were two groups of youths walking on Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Matson Road. The groups crossed paths between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed a call was received for an incident at Ruth King Elementary School at 11:03 p.m. on June 26.

Two ambulances were dispatched and paramedics were on scene at 11:08 p.m., according to Shannon Miller, communications officer with BCEHS.

On Thursday morning, investigators were still on scene at the school, with a large portion of the grounds cordoned off. Students were still allowed into the school but were asked to avoid the taped off area.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP bust drug lab after fire caused by production of cannabis shatter

The West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident who hasn’t already spoken to police call the West Shore RCMP and speak with investigators.

Police are also asking residences and businesses on Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Matson Road that are equipped with surveillance cameras to review footage between 8and 11:30 p.m. on June 26. Anyone that may have captured the interactions is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474- 2264 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter