RCMP: Bandits make off with $3K worth of shopping carts in Parksville

Police also deal with online scammers, vandals

Perhaps they are fans of Bubbles of 'Trailer Park Boys' fame.

On Feb. 25, 15 secured shopping carts, valued at $3,000, were reported stolen from a retailer in the 800 block of Island Highway West in Parksville. During the week of Feb. 24 to March 2, Oceanside RCMP received 255 complaints. Some of the other incidents included:

A resident reported losing $1,479, responding to a pop-up security ad on a tablet then being contacted by a person where banking and personal information was surrendered on March 1. A day later, another resident reported losing $94, responding to a phone call purportedly from authorities saying that a relative was in jail and needed bail via a gift card.

On Feb. 24, a vehicle was reported vandalized, with damage to the driver’s door, while in a parking lot located in the 1000 block of Lee Road in Parksville. Two days later, a dumpster was reported damaged at the Community Park in Parksville. Also Feb 26, a Milwaukee drill and Ridgid drill were some the of the items reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6900 block of Island Highway West in Bowser.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway East in Parksville on Feb. 28. The vehicle was recovered on March 3 by the RCMP. Also Feb. 28, a garage door opener was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Ermineskin Avenue in Parksville; and a green 2001 Subaru Forester, B.C. plates 681NPM, was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Lee Road in Parksville.

On March 3, several items, including garden tools and bikes, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Island Highway West in Qualicum Beach.

A mobility walker was found in a ditch at the corner of Bellevue Road and Alberni Highway in Parksville on Feb. 24. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim, quoting File 2025-1724.

If you see a crime in progress phone 911. The Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number is 250-248-6111 and the detachment is located at 421 Pym Street North, Parksville, with public business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, except holidays.