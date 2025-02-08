 Skip to content
RCMP Black Hawk helicopter to patroll B.C.-U.S. border, part of security plan

The helicopter will fly above the borders with Washington, Idaho and Montana
The Canadian Press
The Blackhawk helicopter will fly over the borders with Washington, Idaho, and Montana. (RCMP)

The RCMP in British Columbia says it has begun using a Black Hawk helicopter to patrol the United States border as part of efforts to stop smuggling and people crossing illegally.

Police say people shouldn’t be alarmed to see or hear the new Black Hawk in action on the borders with Washington, Idaho and Montana.

They say the helicopter will be targeting human smuggling, drug and contraband trafficking and people who illegally cross in and out of Canada.

Officer in charge of border integrity Supt. Bert Ferreira says the border is “well secured on both sides.”

The Black Hawk is part of a larger $1.3-billion plan by the federal government to bolster border security involving helicopters, drones and deployment of nearly 10,000 front-line personnel.

U.S. President Donald Trump has cited border security as a reason for his threatened 25-per-cent tariffs on Canadian goods, that are now on pause until March.

