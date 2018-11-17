Propane tanks, tubing and wiring found during a search of an illicit lab in Chilliwack where police seized 250 pounds of cannabis and 30 pounds of resin/oil on Nov 14. (RCMP handout)

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

Cannabis may now be legal in Canada but altering the plant using chemicals to make oil is not.

Harvard Place off Airport Road in Chilliwack. (GoogleMaps)

A male in his 20s is facing charges after approximately 250 pounds of dried marijuana and 30 pounds of marijuana resin/oil were seized in a warehouse in Chilliwack on Wednesday.

A business owner in a neigbhouring unit in the commercial complex on the cul-de-sac off Airport Road told The Progress he watched all day as police wearing hazmat suits pulled out barrels from the unit across the parking lot from him.

On Nov. 14, members of the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of the “E” Division Clan Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) executed a search warrant under Section 87 of the Cannabis Act at the warehouse on Harvard Place.

Police say a male in his 20s was arrested at that location for illegal production using chemicals to alter cannabis under Section 12(1) of the country’s new Cannabis Act.

Police located and seized extraction equipment, butane, propane, along with the cannabis and oil.

“The use of these volatile chemicals pose a significant risk to the neighbouring tenants of this warehouse,” said Supt. Bryon Massie, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “The officers of the UFVRD will continue to work within new and existing legislation to ensure the safety of our community.”

• RELATED: Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

• RELATED: B.C. entrepreneur selling ‘make-it-yourself’ kits for cannabis-infused candy

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries
Next story
BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Just Posted

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Local leaders of all ages honoured at National Philanthropy Day event

Awards in six categories given to Victoria residents who are leaders in giving back

Fill the railcar to help feed Victoria’s homeless

A community food drive for the Salvation Army

Get your pet on the jumbotron at this weekend’s Royals game

Victoria Royals host the Regina Pats Saturday night 7:05 p.m.

‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Other top contenders for 2018 include ‘gaslighting’ and ‘techlash’

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canadian military’s template for perfect recruits outdated: Vance

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff says that the military has to change because the very nature of warfare is changing, particularly when it comes to cyber-warfare

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

The trade agreement, forged after 13 months of tense negotiations between Canada and the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 30

Most Read