Nanaimo RCMP have suspended the licence of an allegedly impaired driver who was stopped with students in the car. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP have suspended the licence of an allegedly impaired driver who was stopped with students in the car. (File photo)

RCMP catch allegedly impaired driver with students in her vehicle in Nanaimo

Police impound woman’s vehicle, issue 90-day driving prohibition

An allegedly impaired driver who had four students in her vehicle was pulled over by Nanaimo RCMP yesterday and has had her vehicle impounded.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, when an RCMP member pulled over a woman who was suspected of having a suspended driver’s licence near the intersection of Milton and Fitzwilliam streets. The officer identified a 43-year-old “local educator” who was escorting four youths to an extracurricular activity.

The officer conducted an impaired driving investigation and used a screening device to confirm the woman was beyond the legal blood-alcohol limit to drive a vehicle. She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded.

The driver arranged for other means of transport for the students so they could continue on with their day, the release noted.

“The officer in this case did exactly what the people of Nanaimo expect from their law enforcement officers in that he observed a suspected driving offence, investigated the matter fully and took an impaired driver transporting vulnerable youths off the road,’” said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP check drivers on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

impaired drivingRCMP

Previous story
Saanich’s Rutledge Park to see splash pad after almost 25-year wait
Next story
Politicians, media return to hallway habits at B.C. legislature after COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

Members of Canada’s women’s rugby sevens squad arrive at Swartz Bay terminal Tuesday, having won the Rugby Americas North qualifying tournament in the Bahamas, which gave the team a berth in the Rugby World Cup Sevens. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Women’s rugby 7’s land on Island ahead of Langford tournament

Victoria property owners could soon be paying more to apply to build a garden suite in their yard. (Photo courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria could raise its garden suite fees as it looks to update design guidelines

The B.C. 55-Plus Games, the province’s largest annual sporting competition, requires 1,500 volunteers and is expected to contribute over $3 million to the region’s economy. (Courtesy of 55-Plus BC Games)
1,500 volunteers needed for Victoria’s 55-Plus BC Games this year

The District of Saanich is joining the call for free prescription contraception in B.C. (Courtesy AccessBC)
Saanich council joins push for free prescription contraception