RCMP catch suspect in B.C. swamp after high-speed chopper chase

A man suspected of several property crimes who fled at high speed from police was finally apprehended in a swamp near Creston, RCMP are reporting.

On July 2, 2024, Creston RCMP officers attempted to stop a truck being driven by a 37-year-old man, believed to be responsible for several recent property crimes, and who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The suspect failed to stop for police and continued at a high speed toward Highway 3, and was able to evade police while travelling west on Highway 3, toward the Kootenay Pass.

Officers in neighbouring detachments flooded the area, with roadblocks set up in various locations.

"Given the individual being sought was believed to pose a risk to police and public safety, the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) was deployed," said Cpl. James Grandy, with the RCMP, in a statement.

As it was believed the suspect may attempt to hide within dense forest, a helicopter was enlisted to help.

The officer inside the helicopter spotted the suspect’s truck, which then began travelling back towards Creston. With roadblocks already in place, highway traffic was stopped in both directions as spike belts were deployed.

The suspect approached one of the roadblocks, drove over a spike belt, and continued driving a short distance before his vehicle was disabled near West Creston Road and Highway 3.

The suspect then fled into the nearby marshlands, where, after an hours long search, the suspect was brought into custody without further incident.

“I am very proud of the way the Detachments in the region came together to address this person’s behaviour,” said S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander.

“Our officers worked cohesively, effectively; and most importantly, in the interest of keeping the public safe. We are grateful for the support of our neighbours and that of the Southeast District Emergency Response and Containment Teams.

"We appreciate the travelling public’s patience while we safely and methodically apprehended this suspect.”