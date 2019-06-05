RCMP, CBSA deny searching Meng Wanzhou’s phones and other devices

Lawyers allege officers detained and questioned Meng for three hours before saying she was arrested

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives back at her home after a court appearance in Vancouver, on Wednesday March 6, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Lawyers for the RCMP and Canadian Border Services Agency deny allegations their officers searched Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s phones and electronic devices after a border official wrote down her passwords.

In a joint response filed Monday to Meng’s civil lawsuit, the agencies say a border officer asked Meng for her phone numbers and passwords in case he was required to search the devices for customs or immigration purposes, but neither border officials nor RCMP officers examined their contents.

READ MORE: Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

The response says the RCMP and the U.S. Department of Justice never requested or suggested that border officials pursue any particular line of questioning before Meng was presented with an American extradition order, read her rights and arrested at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1.

Meng’s defence team has filed a lawsuit with the B.C. Supreme Court asking for damages over allegations of “serious violations” of her constitutional rights, accusing officers of detaining and questioning her for three hours before notifying her of her arrest.

The U.S. government wants Meng to face criminal charges over allegations of breaking sanctions against Iran but her extradition process has created increasing tensions between Canada and China.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town
Next story
Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Just Posted

MISSING: 13-year-old Lia Barker

Victoria Police are looking for a Victoria teen who was last seen on May 31

CFB Esquimalt’s Naden Band heads to Normandy to commemorate D-Day

Naden will group with Canadian Army and Airforce bands to create a ‘Super Band’

Sidney Museum a treasure of historical material

Hidden gem fascinates visitors

Sooke nurse suspended over medical breach

It’s the second time this nurse has gone before inquiry board

‘Nascar’ of cycling road racing comes to Victoria

Canadian Masters Road Cycling Championships take place June 7 to 9

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Most Read