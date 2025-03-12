RCMP committed to public safety in Bella Bella despite court action: statement

Force says it will respond in court to claims it is refusing to enforce Heiltsuk Indigenous trespass laws

The RCMP says it will formally respond in court to a lawsuit filed by the Heiltsuk Nation, which argues that the force’s refusal to enforce Indigenous trespass bylaws is allowing criminal activity to persist in Bella Bella.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner John Brewer, Criminal Operations – Core Policing for B.C. RCMP, confirmed that the force is aware of the legal action and will limit its comments accordingly.

“We are aware that the claim on behalf of members of the Heiltsuk Nation was filed and a formal response will be provided through the courts,” he said.

The lawsuit, filed in B.C. Supreme Court, alleges that the RCMP’s decision not to enforce the Nation’s trespass bylaws has contributed to unsafe conditions in the community, particularly in the face of drug-related crime. The Heiltsuk argue that their bylaws, enacted under the Indian Act, allow them to remove individuals who have no legal right to be on reserve land, but they say the RCMP has refused to uphold these regulations.

Brewer said the RCMP has been involved in discussions on band bylaw enforcement in B.C. for years and that its approach is based on existing laws, case law, training, and best practices. He also emphasized that the work of the Bella Bella RCMP detachment goes beyond bylaw enforcement, handling a wide range of cases under various laws.

“The Bella Bella RCMP’s response and police service efforts are not limited to bylaw matters. Last year the detachment managed over 800 files, including the Criminal Code, Motor Vehicle Act, and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act related cases, for the detachment area,” he said.

Brewer urged community members to report crimes, saying the RCMP remains available to assist.

“We encourage anyone that has been the victim of a crime or has information about a crime to please contact us,” he said.

The Heiltsuk Nation contends that the RCMP’s refusal to enforce Indigenous laws creates an unequal system, where similar laws in non-Indigenous municipalities and businesses are upheld without question. The lawsuit argues that this disparity violates the Nation’s Charter rights to equal protection under the law.

The legal challenge has gained support from the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, which has called on the RCMP to enforce First Nations’ bylaws across the country.

Brewer said the force remains committed to public safety in Bella Bella and is open to continued discussions on how police services are delivered in the community.

“We are committed to addressing local safety and security concerns and will remain open to continuing the dialogue about police service delivery in the community,” he said.