Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his Metchosin home on Friday. Police have confirmed foul play and believe the crime is an isolated incident. (Martin Payne/Facebook)

RCMP confirm foul play in death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

Police believe crime an isolated incident

RCMP have confirmed foul play in the death of 60-year-old Martin Payne, of Metchosin, and believe the crime was an isolated incident.

According to West Shore RCMP, a team of more than 20 police officers continue to investigate Payne’s death and “have made significant progress in developing leads and suspects in the death of Martin Payne.”

Payne was found dead by West Shore RCMP in his Metchosin home on Friday after he was reported missing from work. Four days earlier, the Oak Bay Police Department found his red Ford pickup truck parked on Woodburn Avenue.

READ ALSO: Truck of Metchosin suspicious death victim found in Oak Bay

“Police believe this crime is an isolated incident,” said Sgt. Raj Sandhu, Acting Officer in Charge of West Shore RCMP. “The investigation continues and investigators are working hard at processing the scene, gathering evidence and pursuing all avenues of investigation.

“We are still seeking witnesses to come forward who may have seen the victim’s red Ford F150 pickup BC licence plate 7432HY between the afternoon of July 8 and July 9 at 1 p.m. The public are asked to review any security and vehicle dash cameras that may have captured the Ford F150. The truck is an extended cab 4×4, two tone red/grey, running boards, with a black metal headache rack and black bed rails.”

The Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit, West Shore RCMP, RCMP E Division Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Identification and specialized resources from the RCMP and other police agencies continue to investigate.

Police and are asking anyone in the Metchosin area between the evening of July 7 to midday July 9 who may have observed suspicious activity to contact place. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.

The victim’s family have requested privacy while they grieve and are working closely with investigators to gather more information.


