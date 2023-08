RCMP confirm Osoyoos Lake body belongs to missing Mexico man

Multiple searches were done in the hopes of finding Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin

Update: 1:45 p.m.:

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have confirmed that the body found in Osoyoos Lake is that of Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin, who went missing on July 7.

The investigation has now turned to determining how, where and when Burgoin died and ended up in Osoyoos Lake.

Burgoin, originally from Mexico, went missing on July 7. Multiple searches by volunteers and RCMP attempted to find him.

Members of the public reported a body in the lake near Gyro Beach in Osoyoos on Aug. 22, about 15 metres from shore.

Original Story:

Osoyoos RCMP are working to determine if a body found in Osoyoos Lake on Aug. 22, is related to a Mexican man missing since July 7.

Members of the public alerted police at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, about a body in the lake near Gyro Beach in Osoyoos. The body was located in the water of Osoyoos Lake about 15 metres from the shore.

The BC Coroners Service and Osoyoos RCMP are working to identify the man and determine if it might be Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin, who went missing on July 7.

Multiple searches of the area, including two aerial searches by drone, had failed to the man after he went missing.

READ MORE: Missing man in Osoyoos ‘highest priority’ for Mexican government

Burgoin is described as a Hispanic male, 30 years of age, five-foot-10, 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard.

He has a mole on his neck and was last seen wearing grey pants, a green and black hoodie and black running shoes.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.