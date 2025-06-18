 Skip to content
UPDATE: RCMP confirm remains found of Shuswap woman missing since 2017

Police say Nicole Bell's disappearance the result of 'foul play'
Police confirmed the remains of Sicamous woman Nicole Bell, missing since September 2017, were located in the Salmon Arm area on May 5, 2025.

Update 10:15 a.m.

A family friend of Nicole Bell says the Shuswap woman's remains were found in "close proximity" to the Sagmoen farm.

Nichole Fleming spoke to Black Press Media on behalf of Bell's family, who are asking for privacy at this time. 

Friday morning, RCMP spokesperson Corp. James Grandy said Bell's remains were found in "rural Salmon Arm." Fleming said the discovery was in the area of the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek, where Curtis Sagmoen resided before his death in April.

Sagmoen was the primary suspect in Bell's death, according to her mother, Jane Aubertin. 

The Sagmoen farm is where the remains of Traci Genereaux were found by the RCMP in October 2017. No charges have been laid in relation to her death. 

Original: 

The remains of a Shuswap woman, whose disappearance is believed to have been a result of foul play, were recently located in the Salmon Arm area. 

On May 5, Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of human remains having been found in "rural Salmon Arm," said RCMP spokesperson Corp. James Grandy in a June 18 news release. 

The BC Coroners Service identified the remains to be of Nicole Crystal Bell, a mother of three who was reported missing from Sicamous on Sept. 7, 2017.

Lachlan Labere

About the Author: Lachlan Labere

Editor, Salmon Arm Observer
