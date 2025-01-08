RCMP deem suspicious package found in downtown Kelowna harmless

Members of the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit examined the backpack and determined it not be an explosive device

A suspicious package found in downtown Kelowna on Tuesday (Jan. 7) was not an improvised explosive device (IED) according to RCMP.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call about a suspicious backpack located in the 300-block Leon Avenue which was believed to contain an IED.

The area was cordoned off and several businesses were evacuated. The RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was called in the from the Lower Mainland and arrived at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Members of the EDU examined the backpack and determined it not be an explosive device and the backpack was disposed of. The area was reopened shortly after to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Vehicles that were parked in the lot where the suspicious backpack was discovered were unable to be retrieved until the area is deemed safe.

RCMP stated this is an ongoing investigation and no further details can be released at this time.