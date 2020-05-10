This was the scene Saturday, when crews responded to what officials describe as a ‘serious’ medical incident in Central Saanich before turning over the incident to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. A spokesperson for RCMP said Sunday morning the incident was non-suspicious. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

RCMP deems Central Saanich incident ‘non-suspicous’

Local emergency crews handed ‘serious’ medical incident to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Saturday

A spokesperson for the RCMP says a medical incident that took place on Stautw Road near Pullock Road on Saturday morning was non-suspicious.

“The RCMP are thankful for our partners in fire and BC Coroners Service,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau, acting district advisory non-commissioned officer for media relations, Island District, Sunday morning. “At this time, there will be no further information released.”

Manseau made these comments after Sidney/North Saanich RCMP had taken over a file that saw Central Saanich emergency crews respond to the incident on Saturday morning.

RELATED: Central Saanich emergency crews respond to 'serious' medical call on Stautw Road

The area closed to traffic with Central Saanich police and fire crews on scene just after 11:30 a.m. on May 9. By noon, some emergency vehicles had left the area and traffic started to pass through.

A trail entrance in the area appeared to be blocked off with caution tape and a police vehicle.

A Central Saanich Police officer told Black Press Media at the time that officers were responding to a medical call that became “serious” and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP would be taking over.

Just Posted

