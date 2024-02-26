RCMP detain man in crisis after 4-hour standoff near Nanaimo

Incident happened in Cedar in the late morning and early afternoon on Feb. 25

A man with access to firearms who was experiencing a mental health crisis was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff with police this past weekend.

Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, RCMP officers including emergency response team members and crisis negotiators responded to the incident at a home in the 1700 block of Nairne Road in Cedar.

Two of the man’s family members managed to safely leave the home after police controlled access to the road and escorted nearby residents away from the scene.

A crisis negotiator opened up dialogue with the individual and at approximately 3 p.m., the man was convinced to leave the home and after a brief struggle with officers, he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Police then searched the home and seized seven guns and ammunition.

“We recognize that some residents were displaced and others were inconvenienced for a period of time. Safety, however, is paramount for everyone involved, including our officers. Our sole objective was to resolve the situation peacefully,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in a news release.

The man was immediately transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for a psychiatric assessment, and no criminal charges are pending; however, investigators will be making an application to have the firearms destroyed.



