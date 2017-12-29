RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Police divers have recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy missing when the car he was in plunged into Arrow Lake on Wednesday.

The RCMP say its Underwater Recovery Team recovered the boy’s body on Thursday, soon after beginning their search.

The boy had been in the car with his father and sister when the vehicle skidded off the road, rolled down an embankment and sank into the lake near the Halcyon Hot Springs.

While the 37-year-old driver and his 11-year-old daughter were able to escape, the boy was missing after the accident.

READ MORE: Boy missing following crash into lake

“This is a tragic end to a family’s holiday season, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and their extended network of family and friends,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor of the Kootenay Boundary Regional District RCMP.

The name of the boy or his family will not be released at this time, say police.

The West Kootenay Traffic Services Unit and Nakusp RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident. Police are still seeking witnesses.

Previous story
Oak Bay releases details on Saturday’s candlelight vigil
Next story
Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

Just Posted

Early morning fire rips through Langford home

Langford Fire Rescue attended the house on High Forest Place on Dec. 29

Third party review to assess Esquimalt council’s remuneration

Tax break eliminated by federal government shifts cost to municipality, says councillor

Oak Bay releases details on Saturday’s candlelight vigil

Hour-long vigil starts at 7 p.m. at Willows Beach Park

Young and old alike mark community grief at growing Oak Bay memorial

Acting mayor hears from residents experiencing profound grief

B.C.’s annual allowable rent increase jumps to four per cent

Rent hike ceiling has steadily risen since 2013, when the maximum was 2.2 per cent

Young and old alike mark community grief at growing Oak Bay memorial

Acting mayor hears from residents experiencing profound grief

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

From Claremont to Yale, lacrosse program graduating top talent

Claremont lacrosse academy has now graduated 70 players to post secondary

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

B.C. Youth Parliament embraces political inclusion

Youth from across the province take part in 89th session at B.C.’s Legislative Assembly

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at noon Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

Most Read