RCMP find powdered cocaine, crack and meth in big Vancouver Island drug seizure

Three arrested, more than 1,100 grams of crack cocaine and other drugs seized in Campbell River

The Campbell River RCMP arrested three people and seized over 1,100 grams of crack cocaine and other drugs on April 23 after searching residences in two areas.

The RCMP's Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the Major Crime Unit, Special Victims Unit, Crime Reduction Unit, and frontline officers, executed two simultaneous search warrants as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Residences searched were at the 1800 block of the South Island Highway and the 200 block of Birch Street.

In addition to the crack cocaine, 190 grams of powder cocaine, 228 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of fentanyl, and 132 hydromorphone pills.

RCMP say the initial field tests conducted, as well as further Health Canada laboratory analysis, will confirm the composition of the drugs seized. Over 90 cartons of illicit tobacco were confiscated, as well as four vehicles and over $96,000.

The three people arrested, a man, 38, and two women, 44 and 68, were released and will appear in Court in July.