RCMP evacuate Cowichan Valley detachment due to explosive device

RCMP officers at the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment on Vancouver Island were faced with an explosive situation on July 12.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., a man walked into the detachment on Canada Avenue with an explosive device he found, seeking assistance in disposing of it.

The detachment was evacuated and Canada Avenue in front of the building was closed to pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

This was not a criminal act and no charges are being pursued.

The RCMP explosive disposal unit based out of the B.C. RCMP headquarters in Surrey attended to assist the officers who were dealing with this situation.

The explosive device was safely removed and disposed of without incident.

RCMP Cpl. Cari Lougheed said the incident serves as a great reminder of the steps for those in the community who may come across possible explosive devices.

“To avoid putting yourself or others in harms way, please do not touch, pick up or transport any suspicious item that you believe may be an explosive,” she said.

“The safest way to deal with this type of situation is to call the RCMP and request assistance and officers will attend your location.”

Lougheed said the officers of the detachment would like to thank the Municipality of North Cowichan employees who assisted with getting the barricades in place.

“We would also like to thank the public for staying clear of the area and for their patience while our officers were busy dealing with this situation,” she said.