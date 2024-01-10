RCMP ‘extremely concerned’ about Island woman missing since last summer

Investigators have tracked dozens of leads since Nanaimo’s Sherry Corrigal was last seen

RCMP investigators are renewing their appeal to the public to help find a Nanaimo woman who has been missing since late summer.

Sherry Corrigal, 22, missing since early September, was initially reported missing to Nanaimo RCMP on Nov. 9.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police are extremely concerned about the woman’s whereabouts as she has not been in contact with friends and family since September, which is very unusual. A team of investigators has been assigned to her case and investigators have pursued dozens of tips and leads.

“We are asking anyone who saw Sherry around the time of her disappearance or since to contact police directly,” said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Simon Gallimore in the release. “Police are aware of social media posts going around asking people to contact persons other than the police with information. This has resulted in numerous unsubstantiated rumours circulating about what may have happened to Sherry … Rumours are just that, rumours. They are a very poor source of information for the investigative team.”

Gallimore went on to say that investigators need to speak directly with anyone with first-hand information about the missing woman’s whereabouts.

The missing woman is about five feet tall, weighs 90-100 pounds, and has long dark hair. She has distinctive tattoos on her arms, hands and back.

Anyone who saw the missing woman in early September or who has been in contact with her since then, or who has direct knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-39145.

