RCMP helicopter footage captures motorcyclist racing through B.C. city

Helicopter deployed to assist Coquitlam officers on the ground with locating the dangerous driver

Coquitlam RCMP deployed a police helicopter last month to help track down a motorcyclist who was seen weaving and speeding through traffic without a licence plate.

The driver was observed shortly before 6:15 p.m. on May 31 riding along Coast Meridian Road near David Avenue in Coquitlam.

Concerned for the safety of other drivers, RCMP say they decided to bring in a helicopter to help track down the motorcyclist as quickly as possible. Footage released on Thursday (June 13) shows the chopper flying above the driver as they moved from a thoroughfare onto residential streets.

Eventually, officers were able to catch up on the ground and arrest the driver.

"This situation could have easily had deadly consequences, but by utilizing Air 1, officers were able to reduce the risk to the public while maintain continuity of the offender," Corp. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release.

Police are recommending Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code charges against the motorcyclist.

Anyone who sees a driver acting dangerously is asked to call 911.