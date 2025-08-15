RCMP help rescue 12 kayakers in distress near B.C.-Washington border

2 families had gone off on an overnight kayak trip in the San Juan Islands

RCMP helped the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday (Aug. 14) to rescue 12 kayakers in distress in the San Juan Islands near the Canada-U.S. border.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast that six kayaks, carrying 12 people, including six children, were in distress between Patos and Sucia islands in Washington State, according to a news release from the B.C. RCMP's E Division Friday.

The federal RCMP's Shiprider unit, which primarily is for border patrol on shared waterways, was patrolling nearby and responded. They found the kayakers, and with the help of Washington State Park Authorities and the the U.S. Coast Guard's Shiprider unit, got the kayakers onto their vessels.

RCMP said that the officers learned that two families had gone out on an overnight guided kayaking tour and were on their way back when they encountered challenging conditions.

"Realizing the conditions had surpassed their capabilities to safely continue the trip, they made the prudent decision to call for help before the situation worsened," a news release from RCMP Sgt. Vanessa Munn said.

All 12 kayakers were taken back to Orcas Island. While no injuries were reported, police said all 12 were "understandably shaken by the ordeal."