(File photo)

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Police are looking for a driver behind the wheel of a car clocked speeding through not one – but two – school zones in South Surrey Monday.

Const. Chantal Sears said the offending grey Volkswagen Jetta was first spotted at around 3 p.m. along Roper Street by officers who were conducting school-zone speed enforcement outside White Rock Elementary.

Sears said the driver failed to stop for police, after being clocked going roughly 70 kilometres per hour, well beyond the standard 30-kilometre-per-hour speed in school zones across the province.

The driver continued down the same street, heading towards a second school. Outside Peace Arch Elementary, the next officer clocked the driver at 110 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

“He failed to stop for police a second time,” Sears said. “So we are out looking for that right now.”

Sears described the behaviour – which also included erratic passing manoeuvres – as “so dangerous.”

“So lucky that nobody was hit.”

Police are investigating the matter, and anyone with information is asked to contact White Rock RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Upcoming bike lane to run through Quadra Elementary School playground
Next story
Victoria loses local ska musician

Just Posted

View Royal Fire responds to fourth smouldering fire call in a week

Dry weather a sign of fire season to come, assistant fire chief says

Victoria loses local ska musician

Orrie Tetoga Falesau, also known as Orilla, died on March 31

Upcoming bike lane to run through Quadra Elementary School playground

The next phase of Victoria’s bike network includes a leg running down Fifth Street

Child airlifted to Vancouver with serious head injury allegedly sustained at Langford daycare

West Shore RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit investigating

Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting another man at Thetis Lake

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

LETTERS: Student demand to stop carbon fuel use can’t be achieved

Nuclear power is the only technology that would do it quickly

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

B.C. RCMP and civilians restrain ‘irate’ suspect, bikini-clad partner found nearby

33-year-old arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer after incident in Nanaimo

B.C. takes aim at ‘shell companies’ hiding property ownership

Finance Minister Carole James says law to prevent tax evasion, money laundering

Most Read