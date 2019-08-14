RCMP identifies persons of interest in murder of Metchosin man

Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his Metchosin home on July 12

Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his Metchosin home on July 12. Police have confirmed foul play and believe the crime is an isolated incident. (Martin Payne/Facebook)

Police have identified persons of interest in the murder of a Metchosin man that took place in mid-July.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the murder of 60-year-old Martin Payne. Payne’s body was found in his home in Metchosin on July 12.

In a statement, Sgt. Raj Sandhu of the West Shore RCMP said police cannot discuss Payne’s murder in detail as it is an active investigation.

“The investigative team has made great progress in the investigation. Persons of interest have been identified,” Sandhu said. “As a result of the investigation’s progress police wish to inform the community of Greater Victoria that there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.”

Sandhu said “the investigative team continues to work hard at gathering evidence to support charges against those responsible for (Payne’s) homicide.

“We want to thank the public and specifically the residents of Metchosin who have remained patient as police work through this extensive investigation.”

To further the investigation, police are asking the public to help identify the owner of a backpack that was recovered on July 9. The backpack is navy blue with large beige lettering on the front identifying the brand as “Journeys by Jerry Van Dyke.”

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Martin Payne, or the owner of the backpack, is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit’s information line at 250-380-6211.

